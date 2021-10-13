Quantcast
‘Flood’ of evictions after moratoriums more of a steady stream so far

By: Chloe Murdock October 13, 2021

Eviction moratoriums never completely stopped eviction proceedings. In the case of a St. Louis tenant who couldn’t pay rent since February, a landlord’s attorney delayed proceedings until the tenant was able to settle out of court — seven months later.

