Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Group injured in rollover accident settles for 160 times limits

Group injured in rollover accident settles for 160 times limits

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com October 13, 2021

A group of people injured in a rollover accident shortly before the Fourth of July holiday reached an $8 million settlement, far in excess of the limits of the applicable insurance policy, according to their attorneys.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo