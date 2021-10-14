Quantcast
Attorney suspended for conflict in siblings’ case

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com October 14, 2021

The Missouri Supreme Court on Oct. 12 ordered a suspension of at least six months for well-known criminal defense attorney Dan Viets of Columbia.

