Illinois man recovers from excess insurer in car crash

Illinois man recovers from excess insurer in car crash

By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly October 14, 2021

A 34-year-old Illinois man injured in a May 2020 two-car collision in Madison County managed to recover nearly twice the amount of the other driver’s policy limits thanks to an excess coverage rider.

