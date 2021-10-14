Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Time limit on med mal suits doesn’t apply to home health care

Time limit on med mal suits doesn’t apply to home health care

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com October 14, 2021

The Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District on Oct. 5 said that the two-year statute of limitations for medical malpractice actions doesn’t apply to a lawsuit against a company that provides at-home health services.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo