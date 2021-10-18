WJA 2021: Lindsey M. VanFleet

Lindsey VanFleet recalls appealing a child abuse and neglect case in which a father was determined to be the perpetrator of abuse of his own child. She successfully proved that the child had been coached and that the father, in fact, did not abuse the child.

“My career successes come from the joy and relief in the safety of a child or resolution of a case that has helped a family live successfully and healthily separate,” she says.

When she was a teenager, VanFleet realized she wanted to be an attorney with a family law practice. She earned her B.S. in Sociology from the University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC) with the goal of learning more about relationships and human interactions to help prepare her to be a strong advocate for others.

She expedited her education by utilizing UMKC’s 90+ Program. She completed her fourth year of undergraduate studies as her first year of law school at UMKC School of Law, where she earned her J.D.

When she started law school, she had an 8-month-old baby. And she spent her final two years in law school as a student attorney practicing family law in the Child and Family Services Clinic. She clerked for two different law firms, and interned for Commissioner Sherrill L. Rosen in the 16th Circuit Court of Missouri.

After law school, VanFleet obtained an associate position with solo practitioner Larry Buccero. They have continued to work together since that time, and she was made a partner in January 2019 in their firm, the Law Offices of Buccero and VanFleet. Her family law and criminal defense practice serves the Kansas City metropolitan area. She is also a certified guardian ad litem and a mediator.

“My practice is focused on litigation,” VanFleet says. “Most commonly, cases are settled during the trial preparation phase, at times the night before or morning of trial.”

She says the number of trials she’s conducted has increased during the pandemic, but faith and family come first in VanFleet’s life. She and her husband of 10 years are the parents of three children.

In her work, she is passionate about helping families, children and her clients by easing their stress, finding healthy and long-term solutions, and navigating the litigation with the least pain possible.

“There are no winners or losers in the cases I handle,” VanFleet says. “There are a lot of issues to resolve. My goals are that my clients won’t ever have to come back to court and that everyone is doing well. Going to a client and letting them know that we were able to resolve their concerns is a win for me. The client’s appreciation is a huge win.”

