Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Two high court cases consider releasing medical records

Two high court cases consider releasing medical records

By: Chloe Murdock October 19, 2021

Two cases heard in the Missouri Supreme Court on Oct. 6 question the release of a party’s medical records for review in courts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo