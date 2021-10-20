Quantcast
ArchCity Defenders hire new staff attorney, fellow

By: Staff Report October 20, 2021

Jamitra Fulleord is joining ArchCity Defenders as a staff attorney and a 2021 Equal Justice Works Fellow in St. Louis.

