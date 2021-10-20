Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Attorney fee disgorgement appeal denied in class action from 1999

Attorney fee disgorgement appeal denied in class action from 1999

By: Chloe Murdock October 20, 2021

In an U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals opinion filed Oct. 8, the court affirmed a district court order to deny an appellant’s motion to disgorge $38 million in attorney fees, while granting an appellee and the appellant’s motions to supplement the record and denying another appellee’s similar request.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo