Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Settlement reached in shooting death at St. Louis business

Settlement reached in shooting death at St. Louis business

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com October 20, 2021

The survivors of a man who was shot and killed by an employee of a St. Louis business reached a $2.5 million settlement in a wrongful death claim, according to their attorney.

