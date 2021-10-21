Quantcast
Severely burned plaintiffs settle a week before trial

Severely burned plaintiffs settle a week before trial

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com October 21, 2021

Seven people who were injured in a flash fire reached a $15.5 million settlement, according to their attorneys.

