Home / Lawyers In The News / St. Louis County Court appoints new presiding, assistant presiding judges

St. Louis County Court appoints new presiding, assistant presiding judges

By: Staff Report October 21, 2021

Judge Mary Elizabeth Ott was elected as the presiding judge of the St. Louis County Circuit Court by a majority vote of circuit and associate judges on Sept. 8. A majority vote also chose Judge John N. Borbonus for the court’s assistant presiding judge.

