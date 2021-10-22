Quantcast
City’s law requiring notice of suit struck down as too broad

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com October 22, 2021

The Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District ruled Oct. 19 that a St. Charles city ordinance that requires potential plaintiffs to notify the city before suing is too broad to be enforced.

