Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / ‘Honey, we’ll tell your lawyer when he gets here’: WJA honorees detail indignities endured while practicing law

‘Honey, we’ll tell your lawyer when he gets here’: WJA honorees detail indignities endured while practicing law

By: Chloe Murdock October 25, 2021

Women have made up over half of law school graduates since 2017, but the profession is still catching up to greet them. Judges and other attorneys have mistaken 2021 Women’s Justice Awardees — accomplished partners, shareholders, prosecutors and legal interns — for litigants or support staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo