Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Supreme Court weighs legislative say-so for land conservation

Supreme Court weighs legislative say-so for land conservation

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com October 26, 2021

The Missouri Supreme Court is debating whether the state legislature still retains some power over the Department of Conservation’s purse.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo