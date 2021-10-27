Quantcast
Home / Lawyers In The News / BAMSL calls on attorneys to donate for food drive

By: Staff Report October 27, 2021

The St. Louis Area Foodbank still needs monetary donations, and multiple committees in the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis (BAMSL) are calling on attorneys to donate in honor of St. Louis World Food Day on Nov. 5.

