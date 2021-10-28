Quantcast
Home / Lawyers In The News / Sheena Hamilton runs St. Louis city counselor office

Sheena Hamilton runs St. Louis city counselor office

By: Staff Report October 28, 2021

Sheena Hamilton started her role as city counselor on Sept. 27 after St. Louis City Mayor Tishaura O. Jones appointed her. Hamilton oversees two deputy city counselors, 38 attorneys and 20 support staff.

