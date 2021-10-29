Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / State agencies, firms honor Domestic Violence Awareness Month, represent survivors

State agencies, firms honor Domestic Violence Awareness Month, represent survivors

By: Chloe Murdock October 29, 2021

 On Oct. 27, Gov. Mike Parson issued an order to light the Missouri State Capitol Building in purple to honor Domestic Violence Awareness Month from sunset on Wednesday, Oct. 27, to sunrise on Thursday. Legal organizations and law firms who represent domestic violence victims honor those survivors year-round by representing them in court.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo