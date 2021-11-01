Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Lewis Rice takes part in bike donation program

By: Staff Report November 1, 2021

The Lewis Rice Women to Women forum hosted a bicycle ride along the Katy Trail on Oct. 7 to support Women on Wheels, a World Bicycle Relief campaign to provide bicycles to women and girls in rural or developing communities around the world.

