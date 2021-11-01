Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Tenant gets back rent after judge rules building uninhabitable

Tenant gets back rent after judge rules building uninhabitable

By: Chloe Murdock November 1, 2021

 A Jackson County landlord who evicted his 63-year-old tenant now owes her $9,200 in rent she paid while living there and $17,324 in attorneys’ fees because he failed to fix the electrical system. 

