Above-limits settlement reached in highway crash

Above-limits settlement reached in highway crash

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] November 4, 2021

A man injured on a St. Louis-area highway reached a $450,000 settlement with the at-fault driver’s insurer, according to his attorney. 

