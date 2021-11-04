Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Cipra joins Sandberg Phoenix

By: Staff Report November 4, 2021

Emily Cipra has joined Sandberg Phoenix in its Kansas City office as a member of the business litigation practice group.

