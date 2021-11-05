Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Former KHA leader joins Spencer Fane

By: Staff Report November 5, 2021

Tom Bell, formerly the president and CEO of the Kansas Hospital Association, has joined Spencer Fane’s health care practice group as an of-counsel attorney in the Overland Park, Kansas, office. 

