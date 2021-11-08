Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Joplin firm donates cold-weather items to schools

Joplin firm donates cold-weather items to schools

By: Staff Report November 8, 2021

Attorneys from the law firm Johnson, Vorhees & Martucci are donating more than 1,000 sweatshirts and beanies to all students at three elementary schools in the Joplin area. The cold-weather gear prominently features each school’s name.

