Juveniles charged at 17 are still tried as adults – for now

By: Chloe Murdock November 8, 2021

On Oct. 26, the state Supreme Court resolved a statutory conflict that questioned when the new juvenile law took effect. In doing so, it denied requests from two 17-year-olds tried as adults who each requested retrial in juvenile court.

