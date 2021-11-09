Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Jackson County probate commissioner named

By: Staff Report November 9, 2021

The Jackson County Circuit Court has appointed Amy DeGraeve as its newest probate commissioner.

