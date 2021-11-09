Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Jury finds ceiling collapse didn’t hurt woman’s lungs 

Jury finds ceiling collapse didn’t hurt woman’s lungs 

By: David Baugher November 9, 2021

A federal jury declined to award damages to a home health care worker who alleged she suffered lung damage when part of the ceiling at her elderly client’s residence fell in on her. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo