Eastern District awards non-biological mother joint custody

By: Chloe Murdock November 11, 2021

In Nov. 2 divorce proceedings for a same-sex couple, the Eastern District of Missouri awarded custody to the non-biological mother who had never formally filed to adopt their child. 

