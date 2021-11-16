Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Jury finds no liability for car claimed stolen after loan

Jury finds no liability for car claimed stolen after loan

By: David Baugher November 16, 2021

A Kansas jury determined that a woman whose car was evidently stolen by the individual she loaned it to is not owed any insurance proceeds. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo