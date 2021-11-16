Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Long wait ends in loss of liability for co-worker 

Long wait ends in loss of liability for co-worker 

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] November 16, 2021

The Missouri Supreme Court on Nov. 9 threw out a $1.05 million verdict for an injured worker — and, arguably, a cause of action along with it.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo