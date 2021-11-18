Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Featured / Court says recording left in box no longer privileged

Court says recording left in box no longer privileged

By: Chloe Murdock November 18, 2021

On Nov. 9 the Missouri Supreme Court ruled that although a woman’s recording of her conversation with attorneys was protected by attorney-client privilege, she waived this privilege after giving the recording to a third party.

