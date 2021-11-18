Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Lumber yard worker wins big after human resources fires him for surgery

By: Chloe Murdock November 18, 2021

A former yard worker won $1.7 million from a Clay County jury after a lumber company fired him an hour after he informed its human resources department of an upcoming surgery.

