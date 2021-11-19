Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Teen's certification as adult upheld under two standards

Teen’s certification as adult upheld under two standards

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] November 19, 2021

Two years after the Missouri Supreme Court laid out a path for juveniles to claim ineffective assistance of counsel, the standard for reviewing such claims remains unclear.

