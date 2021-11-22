Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
BCLP names six new partners in Missouri

By: Staff Report November 22, 2021

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner has elected five new partners in St. Louis and one in Kansas City, effective Jan. 1. The firm said 25 lawyers achieved partnership firmwide, marking the largest class of new partners in its history.

