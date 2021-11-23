Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Company found liable for employees’ 2013 crash

By: Chloe Murdock November 23, 2021

An out-of-state company was ordered to pay $2.8 million in St. Louis County Circuit Court after its employees crashed into the plaintiff’s car.

