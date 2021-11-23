Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fox Rothschild opens Kansas City office

By: Staff Report November 23, 2021

Fox Rothschild has opened an office at 4900 Main Street, Suite 150, in Kansas City. It is the 950-lawyer firm’s 28th office in the U.S.

