Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Full 8th Circuit to review reform of probation for juvenile lifers

Full 8th Circuit to review reform of probation for juvenile lifers

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] November 23, 2021

The full 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has agreed to reconsider a court-ordered reform of Missouri’s parole review process for inmates sentenced to life without parole for crimes they committed as juveniles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo