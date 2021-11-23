Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Jury sides with Black woman harassed at Harley plant

Jury sides with Black woman harassed at Harley plant

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] November 23, 2021

A Platte County jury entered verdicts totaling nearly $4.6 million for a woman who alleged she faced age and race discrimination while working at a Harley Davidson plant.

