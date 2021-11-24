Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / In ‘war for talent,’ firms shake up hiring practices 

In ‘war for talent,’ firms shake up hiring practices 

By: Chloe Murdock November 24, 2021

Prospective hires currently have the upper hand when searching for the right law firm to practice. As coastal law firms poach associates and partners in the Midwest, some Missouri law firms are offering higher pay and other benefits to even the playing field. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo