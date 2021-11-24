Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Lathrop adds three associates in Kansas City

By: Staff Report November 24, 2021

Abram White, Dara Alvarado and Sarah Stevens have joined the Kansas City office of Lathrop GPM as associates.

