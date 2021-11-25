Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Benedict named as College of Bankruptcy fellow 

Benedict named as College of Bankruptcy fellow 

By: Staff Report November 25, 2021

The American College of Bankruptcy has selected Husch Blackwell partner Mark T. Benedict to be inducted as a fellow in its 33rd class in April 2022.

