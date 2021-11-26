Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
McDowell Rice adds three associates

By: Staff Report November 26, 2021

McDowell Rice Smith & Buchanan has added Michaela N. Marine, Shoshana H. Margolies and Jacob S. Margolies as associates of the firm.

