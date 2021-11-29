Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Billing Rates / Billing Rates 2021: The data

Billing Rates 2021: The data

By: Staff Report November 29, 2021

A deeper look at billing rates for Missouri attorneys and those who do significant business in Missouri, through charts and data.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo