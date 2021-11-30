Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Lyft driver shot in altercation settles with pub where assailant was drinking

Lyft driver shot in altercation settles with pub where assailant was drinking

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] November 30, 2021

A Lyft driver shot outside a pub in Liberty settled with the drinking establishment for $750,000, according to his attorneys. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo