Settlement resolves fraction of hefty landlord judgment

Settlement resolves fraction of hefty landlord judgment

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] November 30, 2021

A Jackson County circuit judge on Nov. 22 approved a $145,000 settlement that ends a small portion of one of the largest plaintiffs’ wins in recent years.

