Court says retired officer's benefits reduced too much

Court says retired officer’s benefits reduced too much

By: Chloe Murdock December 1, 2021

An appeals court affirmed a ruling for a retired Kansas City police officer whose disability payments cut into her retirement benefits, agreeing that the police department’s retirement system shouldn’t have included an award of attorney’s fee and costs in the amount of the offset.

