Expert's testimony doesn't warrant new trial in birth injury case

Expert’s testimony doesn’t warrant new trial in birth injury case

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] December 1, 2021

The Missouri Supreme Court on Nov. 23 affirmed one of the largest defense wins in recent years.

