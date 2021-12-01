Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Group $6.9 million settlement ends eight VA sex-abuse suits

Group $6.9 million settlement ends eight VA sex-abuse suits

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] December 1, 2021

Eight veterans who alleged a physician assistant at the Leavenworth VA Medical Center sexually abused them while in his care reached a collective $6.9 million settlement with the federal government.

