Legal community becomes Santa's elves for a day

Legal community becomes Santa’s elves for a day

By: Staff Report December 2, 2021

Volunteers are still needed to sign up for the 32nd Annual Motion for Kids Event on Saturday, Dec. 4. The legal community is giving gifts to about 1,600 St. Louis area children via a fire station drive-through. 

