Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Thousands to join approved city fee class action

Thousands to join approved city fee class action

By: Chloe Murdock December 6, 2021

A federal judge partially granted a plaintiff motion for class certification on Nov. 18, saying that a Maplewood, Missouri practice of detaining people for failing to pay municipal bonds and fines allegedly violates their constitutional rights. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo